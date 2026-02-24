Casey Council has released their list of finalists for the 2026 Community Awards — out of the 135 nominations, 37 individuals and organisers have made the list. 20 years in the running, the Casey Community Awards works to publicly acknowledge some of Casey’s key figures…
City of Casey unveils 2026 Community Award finalists
Casey’s Ramadan Night Market cancelled due to severe weather warning
The much anticipated Ramadan Night Market on Tuesday 24 February at Bunjil Place has been cancelled due to a severe weather warning. Organisers announced the…