Bunjil Place was lit up on Saturday night as crowds gathered for the Year of the Horse celebration featuring dragon and lion dances alongside live music. Hung Hing Lion Dance Association delivered two high-energy performances on the night of Saturday 21 February, opening with a…
Dragons, lions, and drums at Bunjil Place Year of the Horse celebration
Digital Editions
-
Council seeks community feedback on council land sale proposal
The City of Casey is seeking input from the community regarding future prospects for a council-owned land in Narre Warren. The land site is located…