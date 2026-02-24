Home » Endangered bandicoots find refuge at future Clyde park
Endangered southern brown bandicoots are already settling into the future Clyde Regional Park site, after local rangers trialled a “simple” habitat restoration program. Parks Victoria rangers Dale Tuck and Hakea Robison took Star News onsite this week to see how their trial of “simple bandicoot…

More News

  • Wolf of Wok Street cooks up a New Year storm

    Celebrity Chef, Vincent Lim (Dimsimlim) led Lunar New Year festivities at Dandenong Market on Sunday 22 February. The Year of the Fire Horse was drummed in with lion dance, an…

  • Market for ‘social cohesion’

    People from across Victoria made their way to Dandenong in celebration of the Ramadan Night Market’s opening on Thursday 19 February. Although the holy month of Ramadan is largely celebrated…

  • Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Public submissions have opened for the upcoming Victorian Parliamentary inquiry into the state’s push for waste-to-energy plants. South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Rachel Payne, who pushed for the inquiry, says there are…

  • Crs show high-rise skepticism

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 421288 Don’t expect a swell in high-rise apartments any time soon in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale despite recent planning reforms, says Springvale North…

  • Wilson remembered across Gippy region

    The Pakenham Football Club mourns the loss of past premiership player and coach Trevor Wilson, who passed away peacefully on Saturday. A decorated footballer, Trevor spent nine years with the…