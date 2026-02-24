As the Provence Centre at Mazenod College filled with people honouring 16-year-old Chris, a heavy stillness lingered in the air. Chris Rua Antony died last Friday after being hit by a car during his walk home from school, on Pound Road in Narre Warren on…
Family raises funds for road safety after teen’s tragic death
Council seeks community feedback on council land sale proposal
The City of Casey is seeking input from the community regarding future prospects for a council-owned land in Narre Warren. The land site is located…