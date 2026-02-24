Greater Dandenong Council will call for social and affordable housing reforms at an upcoming national conference in Canberra. Mayor Sophie Tan and chief executive Jacqui Weatherill will lead the council delegation at the Australian Local Government Association general assembly on 23-25 June. Other councillors are…
Housing focus for Canberra conference
Digital Editions
-
Casey’s Ramadan Night Market cancelled due to severe weather warning
The much anticipated Ramadan Night Market on Tuesday 24 February at Bunjil Place has been cancelled due to a severe weather warning. Organisers announced the…