The name of Cranbourne North’s newest school has been revealed as it prepares to open its doors next year. Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas announced the name Kala Primary School had been chosen for the previously interim-named Casey Central Primary School following community feedback…
Name revealed for new school in Cranbourne North
-
Name revealed for new school in Cranbourne North
The name of Cranbourne North’s newest school has been revealed as it prepares to open its doors next year. Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas…