Battin leadership facing mounting pressure

Pressure is mounting on local MP and Opposition Leader Brad Battin after continued decline in opinion polls less than a year since he took the reins of the Liberal Party. Polling by Resolve Political Monitor, commissioned by Nine Newspapers, shows Labor has closed the gap…

    Unlock your imagination

    As Book Week celebrates the power of stories, local authors continue to inspire young minds, encouraging creativity, empathy, and the joy of reading. Gazette journalist…