Pressure is mounting on local MP and Opposition Leader Brad Battin after continued decline in opinion polls less than a year since he took the reins of the Liberal Party. Polling by Resolve Political Monitor, commissioned by Nine Newspapers, shows Labor has closed the gap…
Battin leadership facing mounting pressure
-
Unlock your imagination
As Book Week celebrates the power of stories, local authors continue to inspire young minds, encouraging creativity, empathy, and the joy of reading. Gazette journalist…