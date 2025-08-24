Libertarian State MP David Limbrick is urging residents of the City of Casey to get behind a recommendation to remove permits regulating motor vehicle repairs and unregistered vehicles on private land. Mr Limbrick is urging residents to examine all of the proposed laws carefully and…
MP backs Casey plan to scrap unregistered vehicle permits
Sandon ex-mayors call for no IBAC public hearings
Former Casey mayors grilled in the Operation Sandon investigation have called for IBAC to cease holding examinations in public “under any circumstances”. A joint submission…