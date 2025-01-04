Home » $1.4m fine after driver’s fatigue-related death
A Keysborough company and its sole director have been convicted and fined $1.43 million following the fatigue-related death of a delivery driver. Onkar Group Pty Ltd, trading as Bakeology, pleaded guilty at Wangaratta County Court to recklessly placing a person at a workplace in danger…

