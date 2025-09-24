Home » Q&A with Vicki Thornton, program officer at Myli Pakenham Library
,

Q&A with Vicki Thornton, program officer at Myli Pakenham Library

What’s the most rewarding part of your day? I love that every day at the library is so different! One day, I will be reading a book to toddlers or dressing up to celebrate Book Week, and the next I will be planting seedlings in…

Read more

  • Wellsprings steps up towards reconcillation

    Wellsprings steps up towards reconcillation

    Wellsprings for Women have extended their advocacy towards justice and equality through the launch of its very first Reconciliation Action Plan. The organisation led and…