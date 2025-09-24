South-East industry leaders got face-to-face with Federal Industry and Science Minister Tim Ayres during the launch of a report declaring the region as Australia’s manufacturing powerhouse. The new report by Deloitte Access Economics found that the Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM) region supports more manufacturing…
South East takes manufacturing mantle
Major road policing ahead of AFL Grand Final
Victoria Police is launching a major crackdown on drink and drug driving over the AFL Grand Final long weekend and warning motorists there will be…