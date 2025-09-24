Home » They’re saying what we’re thinking – but don’t know how to say it
They’re saying what we’re thinking – but don’t know how to say it

Is immigration really the villain? Let’s get real! Everyday Australians are angry. We hear it loud and clear. Healthcare queues are growing. Housing is out of reach. Jobs feel harder to secure. And as the pressure builds, the finger is being pointed – again and…

  • Orchid show on horizon

    Orchid show on horizon

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 504983 Almost akin to last year, the cold weather tried, yet failed, to hamper the upcoming Berwick Orchids Club’s…