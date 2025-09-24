Ahead of Blue Ribbon Day, Acting Superintendent Scott Dwyer’s thoughts turn to fresh tragedy – the 11 police employees who have died in the past 12 months. Some succumbed to illness, others include the tragic loss of Detective Leading Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable…
Tragedies reflected on Blue Ribbon Day
-
Dandenong woman charged after guns, explosives raid
A Dandenong woman has been charged after police seized a “highly concerning” number of high-powered guns and explosives as part of an investigation into a…