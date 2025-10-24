Casey councillors unanimously backed an urgent motion calling for the government to fast-track approval for signal changes at the notorious intersection of Pattersons and Tuckers Road. At the October Council Meeting, Cr Jennifer Dizon moved an urgent motion directing the Council to write to the…
Casey Council pushes for fast-tracked signal upgrade
-
Casey records $140 million surplus for 2024/25
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 Casey Council has recorded a $140 million surplus for the 2024/25 financial year, with a $57 million shortfall…