Casey Council has recorded a $140 million surplus for the 2024/25 financial year, with a $57 million shortfall against its original forecast. The shortfall was largely due to lower-than-anticipated asset transfers from new estates and subdivisions, largely driven by timing delays in the handover process,…
Casey records $140 million surplus for 2024/25
