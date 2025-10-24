Home » Dandenong man charged over alleged brawl
,

Dandenong man charged over alleged brawl

A Dandenong man has been charged after an alleged brawl in Oakleigh East. Police say they responded to reports of a group of males assaulting each other on Dandenong Road about 9.20pm on 21 October. A 29-year-old Hallam man was taken to hospital with minor…

Read more