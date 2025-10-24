The last of 27 level crossings have been removed on the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines. The milestone was marked by the dismantling of boom gates at Webster Street Dandenong. Webster Street is now permanently closed at the rail line. The Level Crossing Removal Project stated…
Last boom gates down at Webster Street
-
Paid parking push in Springvale, Dandenong
Greater Dandenong Council may seek to reintroduce paid street parking in central Springvale, nearly a decade after removing…