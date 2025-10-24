Home » Sth East leaders in Victorian of the Year shortlists
,

Sth East leaders in Victorian of the Year shortlists

A pair of South East leaders have made the shortlist of Victoria’s Australian of the Year nominees. Springvale Indochinese Mutual Assistance Association (SICMAA) president Be Ha, 75, is among the four nominees for the Senior Australian of the Year for Victoria. Meanwhile, youth leader Abraham…

Read more

  • Paid parking push in Springvale, Dandenong

    Paid parking push in Springvale, Dandenong

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 146876 Greater Dandenong Council may seek to reintroduce paid street parking in central Springvale, nearly a decade after removing…