A State Coroner has called for an urgent installation of warning signs at a level-crossing blackspot where a Dandenong South-based truckie was killed in late 2023. John Frank Stubbs, 30, of Frankston South, sustained fatal injuries when his truck’s trailer got stuck at a railway…
Stuck truckie unwarned of level-crossing’s gradient: Coroner
Paid parking push in Springvale, Dandenong
Greater Dandenong Council may seek to reintroduce paid street parking in central Springvale, nearly a decade after removing…