South East Water is delivering critical upgrades to drinking water, recycled water and sewer mains to support one of Melbourne’s newest and fastest-growing communities, Pakenham East. In line with the Victorian Housing Statement, these works are helping unlock land for new housing and ensure essential…
Water for a growing community in Pakenham East
-
Casey releases Annual Report 2024/25
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 429633 City of Casey has released its Annual Report 2024/25. According to the Council, this year marked a “significant…