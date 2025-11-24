Home » Council unites to call for Meningococcal B Vaccine following teen’s death
,

Council unites to call for Meningococcal B Vaccine following teen’s death

Cardinia Shire Council has unanimously passed a motion calling on the Victorian Government to fund the meningococcal B vaccine and reinstate the PRIME immunisation program, following the tragic death of 16-year-old Levi Syer. The motion, moved by Councillor Samantha Potter at the Council meeting on…

    Casey ambulance times slip in record winter

    Casey residents waited longer for ambulances this winter, as new figures show response times worsening across thousands of life-threatening callouts during the state’s busiest first…