Cardinia Shire Council has unanimously passed a motion calling on the Victorian Government to fund the meningococcal B vaccine and reinstate the PRIME immunisation program, following the tragic death of 16-year-old Levi Syer. The motion, moved by Councillor Samantha Potter at the Council meeting on…
Council unites to call for Meningococcal B Vaccine following teen’s death
Casey ambulance times slip in record winter
Casey residents waited longer for ambulances this winter, as new figures show response times worsening across thousands of life-threatening callouts during the state’s busiest first…