A new Vinnies Soup Van hub has opened in Hallam, marking a new initiative in tackling growing food insecurity in Melbourne’s South East. The new hub has been established to tackle a surge in local demand, which according to the organisation, is driven by working…
Vinnies opens new soup van hub to tackle food insecurity in Melbourne’s South East
-
Biggest ever day at Garfield
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492192 GARFIELD GOLF Garfield’s biggest ever Saturday field of 174 players took part in the opening round of the…