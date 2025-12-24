From the farmlands to deep in the bush, one of the most frequent animals that you could run into is not a native, but introduced species of deer. Despite their pleasant appearance and docile nature, they have a complicated existence that impacts farmers and local…
Deer control continues in Cardinia
-
Kangaroo slaughter stirs call for action
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 489354 The business of Pakenham’s Robert Portbury is centred around building roads, but the kangaroo killing field of Pakenham…