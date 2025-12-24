The business of Pakenham’s Robert Portbury is centred around building roads, but the kangaroo killing field of Pakenham Road has become so severe that his work has become increasingly concerned about road victims. Hundreds of kangaroos have made his property a sanctuary as residential developments…
Kangaroo slaughter stirs call for action
-
Kangaroo slaughter stirs call for action
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 489354 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 489354 The business of Pakenham’s Robert Portbury is centred around building roads,…