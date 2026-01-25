Ambulance Victoria (AV) paramedics responded to 11 cases of children locked in cars during a scorching Saturday across Victoria. After a day in which Melbourne recorded a top of 38.5 Celsius, AV urged people to never leave children, pets or older people unattended in vehicles….
11 kids rescued from locked cars on scorching Saturday: Ambulance Victoria
Langwarrin CFA veteran Bill Ellis awarded OAM for decades of service
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 529628 Veteran Langwarrin CFA member Bill Ellis has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in…