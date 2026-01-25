Jayco’s famous Australian caravan founder, Gerry Ryan has been awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in this year’s Australia Day Honours List. The award is in recognition of his service to the community, tourism, hospitality and sports governance and business. A man…
Australia Day honour: Jayco founder’s history of service
