Veteran CFA firefighter Andrew Garth Johnson has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal as part of the Australia Day Honours. Before moving to Drouin CFA a few months back, Andrew spent much of his 46-year career in emergency services with Langwarrin CFA and is…
Langwarrin CFA veteran Andrew Garth Johnson awarded Australian Fire Service Medal
Digital Editions
-
Langwarrin CFA veteran Bill Ellis awarded OAM for decades of service
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 529628 Veteran Langwarrin CFA member Bill Ellis has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in…