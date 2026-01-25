Home » Langwarrin CFA veteran Andrew Garth Johnson awarded Australian Fire Service Medal
,

Langwarrin CFA veteran Andrew Garth Johnson awarded Australian Fire Service Medal

Veteran CFA firefighter Andrew Garth Johnson has been awarded the Australian Fire Service Medal as part of the Australia Day Honours. Before moving to Drouin CFA a few months back, Andrew spent much of his 46-year career in emergency services with Langwarrin CFA and is…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News