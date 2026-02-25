Home » Jess Wilson pledges faster land release in growth areas
,

Jess Wilson pledges faster land release in growth areas

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has unveiled the first plank of the Coalition’s housing strategy to fast-track development in growth areas as the State heads into an election year. Her housing strategy for the growth areas includes fast-tracking existing Precinct Structure Plans (PSP). Speaking at the…

Digital Editions

  • Pumas press for prime time

    PREMIER FIRSTS A decisive fourth inning proved the difference on Saturday with Bonbeach pulling away for a 10-0 win over Pakenham. For much of the…

More News

  • Seagulls still the top dogs

    Tooradin has one hand on the minor premiership as the Seagulls professionally took care of business against Clyde in round 13 of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division.…

  • Demons ready to ascend

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 478111 Footy is in the air and the buzz can be felt around the ground at Casey Fields as the Casey Demons load up…

  • Silva century not enough as Bloods go 2-0 against Bucks

    DDCA Turf 1 matches were headlined by a top of the table clash, and it was Springvale South who once again had the wood over Buckley Ridges. The Bucks have…

  • Mud Rats rising to the challenge

    Mud Rats has continued its impressive start to the South West Gippsland Dart League (SWGDL) 2026 Summer Season with a hard-fought 8-7 victory over Dart Devils. The Rats remain one…

  • Bulls charge to outright

    Cardinia’s demolition job of Pakenham reached outright status on day two of round 13 of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association (CCCA) Premier Division. The wounded Lions had already lost on…

  • 11-dart leg puts Richardson in a class of her own

    Chris Richardson has produced one of the great highlights in the proud history of the Mountain Dart League with an incredible 11-dart leg in round three of Division 1 on…

  • Martin calls time on playing career and goes back to Bulls

    One of the best local footballers to ever do it, Kyle Martin, has returned to Noble Park as an assistant coach after officially announcing his retirement as a player last…

  • Magpies remain in fourth

    Narre Warren managed to win a thriller against North Dandenong in the DDCA Turf 2 competition, holding onto victory by one wicket. The Maroons posted a healthy score of 223…

  • Lakers first on the ladder after upset win against Knights

    The Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 3 competition is heating up with the weekend’s results significantly reshaping the top four. Heading into round 13, Keysborough, Buckley Ridges, Springvale South…

  • Housing focus for Canberra conference

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council will call for social and affordable housing reforms at an upcoming national conference in Canberra. Mayor Sophie Tan and chief…