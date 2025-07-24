A call to police to help control a juvenile’s outburst at home can often lead to the child being thrust into the family-violence legal system. To the parents’ shock – and even against their wishes – their child has suddenly been slapped with an intervention…
10-year-olds slapped with intervention orders: report
-
Step towards levy repeal
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 442392 Cardinia Shire Council has taken a step forward by unanimously passing a motion urging Victorian Treasurer Jaclyn Symes…