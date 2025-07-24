As a Victorian Parliament Committee is investigating community consultation practices by the government, a community group has submitted their “serious” concerns on the alleged failures in community consultation surrounding the proposed Hampton Park Waste Transfer Station. Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) has traced back to the…
Lynbrook Residents Association flags consultation failures in Hampton Park Hill Development Plan
-
Step towards levy repeal
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 442392 Cardinia Shire Council has taken a step forward by unanimously passing a motion urging Victorian Treasurer Jaclyn Symes…