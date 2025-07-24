Shoppers at a Clyde shopping centre are concerned about parking difficulties after construction works took up a row of parking spaces. Construction works are going on for a new building at the corner of Berwick-Cranbourne Road and Morison Road, where the Shopping on Clyde and…
Parking frustration looms at Clyde shopping centre
-
Step towards levy repeal
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 442392 Cardinia Shire Council has taken a step forward by unanimously passing a motion urging Victorian Treasurer Jaclyn Symes…