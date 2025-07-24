A morning car crash this week at the intersection of Clyde-Five Ways and Waterman Drive has highlighted concerns over the traffic light setups. A car crash happened at about 8:30 am on this Wednesday 23 July, at the intersection of Clyde Five‑Ways Road and Waterman Drive…
Signal setup questioned after Clyde crash
-
Step towards levy repeal
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 442392 Cardinia Shire Council has taken a step forward by unanimously passing a motion urging Victorian Treasurer Jaclyn Symes…