Cardinia Shire Council has taken a step forward by unanimously passing a motion urging Victorian Treasurer Jaclyn Symes to repeal the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund (ESVF) levy. The motion also calls for removing the Council’s obligation to collect the levy amid growing community backlash….
Step towards levy repeal
