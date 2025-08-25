Home » Casey RACE patrons raise cleanliness, safety concerns

Visitors to the Casey Recreation and Aquatic Centre (RACE) have raised concerns about the facility’s cleanliness and safety standards. A Facebook post by Casey Cr Michelle Crowther on improving the facility drew more than 20 comments on issues of cleanliness and safety. A primary concern…

  • Teamwork talks for Cheers

    It was business as usual after a week’s hiatus in the South West Gippsland Dart League with Cheers, Predators and Snipers continuing to separate themselves…