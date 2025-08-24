Former Casey mayors grilled in the Operation Sandon investigation have called for IBAC to cease holding examinations in public “under any circumstances”. A joint submission from former Casey mayors Sam Aziz, Lorraine Wreford and Janet Halsall as well as Bob Halsall and Bernard Lee to…
Sandon ex-mayors call for no IBAC public hearings
