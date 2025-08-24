With only 17 Fridays left before Christmas, the holiday spirit is brewing in Berwick, following the $25,000 fund granted for the suburb’s Main Street to be decked from the halls to the rooftops with tinsel and more. The City of Casey, during its 19 August…
Traders keen for Berwick’s Christmas cheer
-
Sandon ex-mayors call for no IBAC public hearings
Former Casey mayors grilled in the Operation Sandon investigation have called for IBAC to cease holding examinations in public “under any circumstances”. A joint submission…