Casey three-time ex-mayor Sam Aziz and property developer John Charles Woodman have briefly faced court via video link on charges laid by the state’s anti-corruption body. Aziz, 52, faces five offences alleged by the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission, including one count of receiving secret commissions…
Aziz and Woodman face court on corruption charges
Casey three-time ex-mayor Sam Aziz and property developer John Charles Woodman