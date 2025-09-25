Victoria Police has set a target of reducing serious and violent crime by 5 per cent, in the face of an “unacceptable” crime rate. In Greater Dandenong, recorded offences soared 16 per cent in the year ending June 2025, according to official crime stats. This…
Police target ‘unacceptable’ crime rate
Aziz and Woodman face court on corruption charges
Casey three-time ex-mayor Sam Aziz and property developer John Charles Woodman have briefly faced court via video link…