Greater Dandenong Council has opted for a 50-50 split in coin-operated and cashless parking meters as part of a $2 million upgrade program. The contract was awarded to Duncan Solutions Australia at a council meeting on Monday 22 September for the supply, installation and maintenance…
‘Win-win’ parking meter solution
Aziz and Woodman face court on corruption charges
Casey three-time ex-mayor Sam Aziz and property developer John Charles Woodman have briefly faced court via video link…