The Inner Wheel Club of Pakenham, along with all other Inner Wheel Clubs throughout the world and many other concerned groups, will be recognising the United Nations “16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence” which commences on 25 November 2025. In support of this…
Join Inner Wheel tonight in campaign against gender-based violence
-
Crucial reforms on Vicarious liability for victims-survivors of institutional abuse
A ground-breaking retrospective bill to improve access to compensation in cases of institutional sexual abuse has been introduced by the Victorian Government. It garnered the…