Residents in Melbourne’s South East face a greater risk of contracting mosquito-bourne disesase, according to Monash Health. Almost half of the cases of Buruli ulcer in Victoria occur in the South East, with recent warm and wet weather increasing mosquito numbers. “Your only protection against…
Mosquito bite warning for South East
Local men find community and resilience through new initiative
Over 100 men of all ages from the region of Casey gathered together at Bunjil Place on Monday night in an initiative aimed to give…