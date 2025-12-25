Home » A man and his scooter: Arthur Ford single-handedly raises $26k for veterans
,

A man and his scooter: Arthur Ford single-handedly raises $26k for veterans

A man and his electric scooter are all it takes to support Lilydale’s veteran community. Arthur Ford, now in his eighties, knows just how important RSL funds are when supporting veterans, having volunteered as a welfare advocate and pensions officer for 25 years. In 2025,…

Read more