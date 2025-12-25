Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Lang Lang on December 22. Emergency services were called to reports a milk truck and car collided on South Gippsland Highway near the intersection of Bass Highway just before 1pm. The driver and sole occupant…
Fatal crash in Lang Lang
-
Fatal crash in Lang Lang
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Lang…