From delivering an iconic line in an Australian classic to working with some of Australia’s greatest radio talent, Monty Maizels has had a life and career like no other. Celebrating his 102nd birthday on Thursday 26 June surrounded by family in Kilsyth, Monty’s mind and…
The marvellous Monty Maizels: a life of film and radio over 102 years
Victoria records highest-ever number of cancer diagnoses
New data released today by the Victorian Cancer Registry (VCR) has revealed that in 2024 the state recorded the highest number of new cancer diagnoses…