Some of Greater Dandenong’s most community-minded citizens, groups and businesses have been lauded at the council’s Australia Day awards at Springvale. Greater Dandenong mayor Sophie Tan said the annual awards celebrate the people who contribute to making our city a better place. “These awards honour…
Australia Day: Community pride shines at Greater Dandenong awards
Postive powerhouse for new arrivals
Community leader and “powerhouse” Nika Suwarsih knows full well how hard it is to build a new life in Australia. For 19 years, an ebullient,…