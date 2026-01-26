Home » Community raises thousands for Narre Warren fire brigade CFA
,

Community raises thousands for Narre Warren fire brigade CFA

Despite being a scorcher of a day on Saturday, many from the community came together to raise more than $4000 for Narre Warren Fire Brigade CFA. The temperature on Saturday rose to 39 degrees, but it did not deter many from driving out for a…

Read more

Digital Editions

  • World-class care at Tynong

    World-class care at Tynong

    An already impressive footprint continues to grow in magnitude after the grand opening of the Southside High Performance Centre (HPC) at the Pakenham Training Centre…

More News

  • Hundreds turn out for Hampton Park Australia Day celebrations

    Hundreds of Hampton Park and the surrounding residents turned out to celebrate Australia Day in a family-friendly atmosphere at Hampton Park Progress Association’s annual community event at Arthur Wren Hall.…

  • Hunter’s highlights and hits

    Hunter’s highlights and hits

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 528972 Pakenham Firsts claimed a clean sweep over Chelsea and an exciting women’s derby produced highlight moments that were being talked about, long after…

  • Highest bar set for Hedged

    Highest bar set for Hedged

    Enigmatic five-year-old gelding Hedged is now one step away from realising his full potential after scoring an upset win in the $350,000 Group 2 Australia Stakes (1200m) at Pakenham on…

  • Falcons rise as Noble stalls

    Falcons rise as Noble stalls

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527661 Noble Park (8/239) has taken a stunning fall to sixth place in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) after a brave but failed…

  • Magri provides the magic as new faces roll into Kooweerup

    Magri provides the magic as new faces roll into Kooweerup

    A new year has attracted some new faces to the South West Gippsland Midweek Bowling Group (SWGMBG) with 50 members turning out for the weekly challenge at Kooweerup Bowls Club.…