As the sun beamed and the heat began to rise in the late morning of January 26, Bunurong Senior Elder, Uncle Mark Brown commenced a moving Welcome to Country at Hallam Recreation Reserve Hall. “As we gather here today, we recognise this ceremony as part…
Drumming, dancing and community dialogue mark Australia Day festivities
Digital Editions
-
Postive powerhouse for new arrivals
Community leader and “powerhouse” Nika Suwarsih knows full well how hard it is to build a new life in Australia. For 19 years, an ebullient,…