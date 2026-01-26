A Kingston councillor has lodged legal action against one of the state-government appointed municipal monitors at the council. A ‘stop bullying’ order has been made against John Tanner AM at the Fair Work Commission by independent councillor, Caroline White, who has stopped attending council meetings…
Kingston Cr lodges ‘stop bullying’ action against Monitor
Evans Road fatal collision in Cranbourne West
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision in Cranbourne West on the evening of Monday 26 January. Emergency services responded to reports of…