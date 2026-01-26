Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train last week. Transit CIU detectives say the unknown man approached the woman on a city bound Cranbourne line train between Dandenong and Hughesdale stations about 6.05pm on Tuesday, 13…
Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train
Digital Editions
-
Man wanted over alleged sex assault on train
Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a train last week. Transit CIU detectives say the unknown man…