Social enterprise SisterWorks was a dual winner at City of Greater Dandenong’s Australia Day Awards 2026. The not-for-profit received the Community Group of the Year award, as well as its Dandenong-based manager Nika Suwarsih receiving the Community Leadership accolade. Chief executive Ifrin Fittock says the…
‘Sisters’ enterprise gains twin acclaim
Postive powerhouse for new arrivals
Community leader and “powerhouse” Nika Suwarsih knows full well how hard it is to build a new life in Australia. For 19 years, an ebullient,…